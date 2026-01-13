Nevada City community rebuilds house for widow 1 year after fire

Lori Wisniewski lost her Nevada City home in a fire last year and has been living in a 150-square-foot tiny home while she waits for her house to be rebuilt.

It's being rebuilt at little to no cost to her, thanks to her community stepping up to help.

"I had to jump off the deck, and I thought the dogs would be coming out too, and they didn't, so that's very sad," she said, recounting the day of the fire on January 27, 2025.

Wisniewski lost her pets and home after an accident with her wood-burning stove. She says she wasn't sure how to move forward without proper insurance and navigating the process without her husband, who died from cancer.

"In First James, it talks about serving widows and orphans as being true religion. So when I saw Lori's story come across my path, I knew that was an opportunity to put my money where my mouth is with my faith," said Matthew Sutherlin, CEO of Green Bee Construction.

Sutherlin is spearheading the rebuild of Wisniewski's home with the help of donated time, labor and materials from other local tradespeople and businesses.

"Who am I to have a designer? And part of me, too, is when I have to choose everything, I always try to go for the least expensive item or tile or front door," she said.

"Everybody has been shaving things off and donating things and getting reduced costs all the way across the board. That's what has made it possible for this project to have worked," said Sutherlin.

It's been all hands on deck during the last year.

Wisniewski was excited to show us the inside of the house and what's to come. As a former post-surgical nurse, she even decided an accessible room would be a nice touch for friends or anyone who lent a hand.

"If somebody has to recover or needs a few days to get around after a surgery, they can come and stay in here," she said.

The builders say the weather has been posing a challenge, especially coupled with hazardous materials leftover from the fire. But they're getting through it together.

"Every person has stepped up to offer their help. The timing with all the different processes has worked out in our favor. I really believe the whole thing has a blessing on it, really," said Sutherlin.

Builders expect to be finished with the house in late spring or early summer.

"This community, a lot of them have seen your reports. At Grocery Outlet, 'oh, you're the one whose house burned down,' and I always go into the most important thing about this is what people from the community are doing for this purpose or cause. I sometimes wonder why me? Why am I getting this opportunity? So that's where I am today," said Wisniewski.