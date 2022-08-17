Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park

Large homeless encampment sits next to Haggin Oaks golf course

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.

An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.

Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.

Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits.

"It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr. "We know that this is a challenging issue for everyone. We support the city's and the county's efforts to develop solutions that work for all of us."

A city spokesperson tells CBS13 teams regularly visit the encampment next to Haggin Oaks. It says private property owners should call police for help with trespassers.

However, the city operates under two court rulings that limit any other action on city property.

Sacramento county did not respond to a request for comment.

Along the Arcade Creek, neighbors are dealing with another homeless crisis.

Unhoused people often leave trash and belongings in another part of Del Paso Regional Park, said Ron Jellison, a neighbor living in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County.

"More people are going up and down using a buddy system now," Jellison said. "It's just becoming a more and more dangerous place."

Families claim they cannot take their children to the playground often because of illegal camping.

They believe a proposed homeless shelter nearby is funneling unwanted traffic.

It is not a "Not in My Backyard" issue for one homeless advocate. He calls it, "Banana."

"Build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything," said Bob erlenbusch, executive director of Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.

Where are the neighborhood associations when we're advocating for more shelter and more affordable housing? He asked.

Meanwhile, Jellison's neighborhood is asking where is the enforcement?

Residents say they are helping the homeless community with trash pickups and referrals, but it is not enough.

"It's just a trail of broken promises for them," Jellison said.