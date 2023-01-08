Nearly 320,000 SMUD customers without power after extreme winds

SACRAMENTO – Massive power outages are being reported around the region after extreme winds blew through Northern California overnight Saturday into Sunday.

All sections of Sacramento County are seeing power outages.

As of 6 a.m., nearly 320,000 SMUD customers remain without power across the utility's service area.

The biggest outages are in the Rio Linda area (which has more than 50,000 customers in the dark), Citrus Heights (more than 44,000 in the dark), and Arden (more than 43,000 in the dark).

Due to the severe weather, we’re experiencing many outages. Our crews are assessing the damage and working to restore power to impacted areas. Report outages to https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj or 1-888-456-SMUD. Please be safe out there! — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 8, 2023

PG&E is also seeing expansive power outages across its service area. Almost half of Davis remains in the dark as of Sunday morning and large sections of Solano and San Joaquin counties are without power.

Winds topped out at more than 60 mph across the region overnight, knocking down trees and making an absolute mess of things. Sacramento McClellan Airport saw a peak wind of 68 mph, while Sacramento International Airport saw a high of 63 mph.

With so many outages at once, no estimated time of restoration has been given for most outages.