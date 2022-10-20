Watch CBS News
NB I-5 blocked after big rig fire near Twin Cities Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Northbound Interstate 5 is blocked near the Sacramento County line due to a jackknifed big rig and fire.

The scene is near Twin Cities Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

All lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked. Drivers should try and switch over to Highway 99 to avoid the issue. California Highway Patrol is warning that it looks like there will be an extended closure. 

