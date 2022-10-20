NB I-5 blocked after big rig fire near Twin Cities Road
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Northbound Interstate 5 is blocked near the Sacramento County line due to a jackknifed big rig and fire.
The scene is near Twin Cities Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
All lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked. Drivers should try and switch over to Highway 99 to avoid the issue. California Highway Patrol is warning that it looks like there will be an extended closure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.