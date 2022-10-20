NB I-5 blocked after big rig fire near Twin Cities Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Northbound Interstate 5 is blocked near the Sacramento County line due to a jackknifed big rig and fire.

The scene is near Twin Cities Road.

Big rig fire blocking both lanes of I-5 northbound, just south of Twin Cities Rd. CHP directing all traffic off to W Walnut Grove Rd. SIG Alert issued, plan on taking alternate routes. @kcranews @ABC10 @CBSSacramento @FOX40 @kfbk pic.twitter.com/5CBQfD8IOp — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) October 20, 2022

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

All lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked. Drivers should try and switch over to Highway 99 to avoid the issue. California Highway Patrol is warning that it looks like there will be an extended closure.