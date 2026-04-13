Mother identifies son killed in Natomas High School shooting, suspect remains at large

Students at Natomas High School returned to class Monday as police continue searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a former student on campus Friday.

The victim has been identified by his mother as De'Jon Sledge. Through the nonprofit Empact, she pushed back on social media claims alleging her son was involved in gang activity.

"My son was caring. He was passionate. He was determined to walk the right path. Did he make mistakes? Of course, just like any other teenager in this world. But anyone who truly knew my son knew what kind of person he really was," the statement read.

Photo of De'Jon Sledge Empact

Community advocates are now urging the district to expand programs aimed at preventing youth violence.

"There has been a huge disruption in a place where they have felt safe in the past," said Elika Bernard, president of Black Women United and a community chaplain.

Community leaders and support organizations were on campus offering counseling, guidance, and safe spaces for students and families. Bernard said the role of community organizations is to help de-escalate tensions and provide stability.

"Our job is to hold space and not create more conflict. It's to de-escalate," Bernard said.

Bernard said the tragedy highlights broader concerns about youth gun violence across the city and the need for greater investment in prevention.

"This is not an isolated incident. We see gun violence happening with our youth across the city," Bernard said. "This is another reason why we need to invest in infrastructure for our youth."

She pointed to expanded after-school programs, mentorship opportunities, and structured activities as potential ways to keep young people engaged and out of dangerous situations.

"Especially if you're a young boy in Natomas, there's nowhere to go for an extracurricular," Bernard said.

The school district said it has increased the presence of its safety and Safe Schools team, along with additional support from Sacramento Police. District officials were unable to confirm whether metal detectors are currently in use or whether they could be implemented in the future.

Bernard said enforcement measures, like metal detectors, may create a more punitive environment, adding that education around gun violence prevention and expanded youth programming may be more effective long-term solutions.

"Our children need for us to not act like this didn't happen," Bernard said.

Police have not released information about a suspect or possible motive. The search for the shooter remains ongoing.