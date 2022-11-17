Watch CBS News
Natomas-area park still closed after large diesel spill

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Tanzanite park still closed after diesel spill
Tanzanite park still closed after diesel spill 00:56

SACRAMENTO — A Natomas park is still shut down on Thursday following a diesel spill that polluted a nearby pond. 

The spill happened at a business about a mile from Tanzanite Park. Neighbors living near the park first reported the oil spill over the weekend, but it wasn't until Monday when the property management company reported the spill to emergency services.

The tank containing more than 10,000 gallons of diesel belonged to the Natomas Development Partners on East Commerce Way.

According to the incident report, an oil tank malfunction caused the diesel to release onto a concrete loading dock and into the storm drain.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network is on site monitoring wildlife in the area and making sure they don't go into the pond. Their numbers show that a total of 18 birds have been recovered from the spill, with 3 of those animals having died. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

