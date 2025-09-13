NASCAR returns to Roseville, providing economic boost to local businesses

Saturday is the largest event of the season at All American Speedway as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series West compete in the NAPA Auto Parts 150.

NASCAR's here, the fans are here, and so is a boost for local businesses.

"This is our main event. This is our Super Bowl. This is our Daytona 500 here in Northern California," said Tim Huddleston with All American Speedway.

As the speedway celebrates its 70th anniversary, it's also revving up for the return of its annual NASCAR race, a tradition that's been going strong for nearly 15 years.

"I can't even count how many times I've been here. It's a really exciting race, a lot of cars, loud engines," said Roseville resident Emilio Gonzalez.

Drivers met with fans prior to the big event.

"I'm glad we're making it a good year and we're going to try to get a win here tonight at All American Speedway," said Jake Bollman, a driver.

This is one of NASCAR's roughly 20 stops around the country.

"We're like a small town, you know? It's pretty cool NASCAR is recognizing Roseville, to be here," said Roseville resident Jose Hernandez.

Huddleston said this event "brings tens of thousands of dollars" annually to the city's economy. He said the event is a sellout, with people flying in from all over the country to see the roughly 60 teams race the track.

"Roseville is a great community. I've been here for five years now and it's been exploding the past five years, and I welcome people coming to visit and to move here," said Roseville resident Matt Regan.

More than 3,000 people came out to watch.