Woman found dead in Napa County's Bardessono Hotel, suspicious death investigation underway

An investigation is underway in Napa County after a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento was found dead in a hotel Thursday morning, authorities said on Friday.

Deputies with the Napa County Sheriff's Office responded to the Bardessono Hotel in Yountville around 7:20 a.m. when they received a report of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound in a hotel room. Deputies said they made entry and located Ahmyiah Iman Pinkney dead.

Deputies said Pinkney's death is being investigated as suspicious. Deputies added there is no known threat at this time.

No information about a suspect was available.

Yountville is located in Napa Valley, about 60 miles north of San Francisco, with a population of about 3,400.