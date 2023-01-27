Nancy Pelosi: 'I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life'

Pelosi Attack: Rep. Nancy Pelosi will not view police bodycam video of husband's attack Pelosi Attack: Rep. Nancy Pelosi will not view police bodycam video of husband's attack 01:04

SAN FRANCISCO -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi told reporters emphatically Friday that she will not view a police bodycam video of the violent assault of her husband during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco home in October.

The bodycam video, home security footage of the break-in, and audio and a transcript of the 911 call were all made public Friday morning after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy -- at the legal urging of news outlets -- ruled there was no reason to keep the footage presented at a preliminary hearing of the suspect David DePape.

On the bodycam video, without warning or hesitation, DePape swings a hammer, slamming it into the head of Paul Pelosi as San Francisco police officers stand nearby, attempting to defuse the early morning confrontation in the doorway of Pelosi's family home.

Lawyers on both sides in the case had objected to the release of the images.

The San Francisco District Attorney's office argued releasing the footage publicly would only allow people to manipulate it in their quest to spread false information.

Public defender Adam Lipson, who is representing DePape, released an additional statement Friday.

"I think it was a terrible mistake to release this evidence, and in particular the video. Releasing this footage is disrespectful to Mr. Pelosi, and serves no purpose except to feed the public desire for spectacle and violence," the statement read. "The footage is inflammatory and could feed unfounded theories about this case, and we are extremely concerned about Mr. DePape's ability to get a fair trial."

From Pelosi's response to reporters on Capitol Hill, it was apparent the family wasn't asked by the judge how they felt about the video release. Within an hour of its release, it was widely shared on social media and widely displayed by media outlets.

"With a grateful heart and on behalf of my entire family, that we continue to thank people for all of their prayers that they continue to send us," Pelosi said. "Asking about the progress my husband is making. And he is making progress, but it will take more time."

"As you know, today, there was a release of some information. I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the conversion. I have not seen the break-in. And I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life. I won't be making any more statements about this case. As it proceeds, except to again, thank people and inform them of Paul's progress. But that will be the end of what I'll say about the case."