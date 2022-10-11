Watch CBS News
"Murder, She Wrote" star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Dame Angela Lansbury, the iconic actress and singer whose career spanned over 80 years in the entertainment industry, has died, her family announced Tuesday. She was 96. 

In 1984, she achieved worldwide fame as fictional writer and sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the series Murder, She Wrote, which ran for 12 seasons until 1996, becoming one of the longest-running and most popular detective drama series in television history.

Before her television career, she was considered one of the last film stars of the golden age of Hollywood, having been a contract player with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the 1940s. 

She held roles in such classic films as Gaslight (1944), State of the Union (1948), The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and Death on the Nile (1978). 

Lansbury is also known for her roles in classic children's films as Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Anastasia (1997), The Grinch (2018), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

In the 1960s, The New York Times referred to Lansbury as the "First Lady of Musical Theatre"

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

