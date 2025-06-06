Multiple immigration enforcement operations take place in Los Angeles

Immigration enforcement operations involving Homeland Security Investigations, the DEA and the FBI took place on Friday in the Westlake District, downtown Los Angeles, and South Los Angeles.

Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokesperson for HSI said federal agents were executing search warrants in downtown Los Angeles related to the "harboring of people illegally in the country."

Witness video and SKYCal aerial footage showed federal agents detaining people outside a Home Depot in the Westlake District, as well as outside a business in downtown LA.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said the department is aware that ICE is conducting operations in the city, but that it is not involved and will not assist in any sort of mass deportations.

"I'm aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement," McDonnell said.

Sheriff Robert Luna echoed the sentiment, stating that the LA County Sheriff's Department does not enforce civil immigration law and that their goal is "enforcing state and local laws to ensure safety and well-being of our diverse communities throughout Los Angeles County."

SKYCal footage over downtown LA shows both FBI and HSI agents responding as at least two people were detained outside Ambiance Apparel on Towne Avenue. A crowd of people and some protesters gathered outside the location as the alleged operation was being carried out.

A third possible immigration operation also unfolded at a second Ambiance building in south LA near 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement Friday morning regarding activity in Los Angeles:

"To ensure the safety of our personnel, ICE does not confirm or discuss the existence or status of operations. The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate," the statement said in part.

The FBI also issued a statement when asked about immigration operations, saying the agency was supporting the Department of Homeland Security in immigration operations all over the country.

"As we have been asked to do, we are sending Agents to participate in these immigration enforcement efforts. That includes assisting in cities where major operations are already underway and where we have special agents embedded on operational teams with DHS," the FBI said in a statement.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Ambiance for comment and is waiting for a response.

Mayor Karen Bass shared a statement on Friday's events via social media.

"This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place," the statement said. "These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organization. We will not stand for this."

This is a developing story.