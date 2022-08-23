Watch CBS News
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway near Costco

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.

The fires are contained in dense vegetation

Crews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:55 PM

