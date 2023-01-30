Watch CBS News
Multivehicle crash leaves several people injured in Sacramento

Multi-vehicle crash leaves several people injured in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A multivehicle crash in Sacramento County left several people injured.

The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car hit six cars.

Several people were hurt, including the toddler.

The exact number of victims is unclear, but most of the injuries are considered minor. The driver was later arrested. 

January 29, 2023

