Multi-county chase ends in crash in Northern California city of Davis

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
A high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties in the Sacramento region ended in a crash in the city of Davis, officials said Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said the chase began in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Auburn area of Placer County.

It continued through Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento until the suspect crashed on I-80 in the Yolo County city of Davis. The suspect's car caught fire as a result of the crash, CHP said.

Auburn-area CHP officers were initially involved before handing off to the North Sacramento division.  

A CBS Sacramento crew at the scene saw the vehicle was overturned on its side in brush off the side of the freeway.

The driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries and were all taken into custody, CHP said.

Law enforcement officials noted that the suspect hit at least one civilian vehicle during the pursuit. That driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

It's not yet clear why the chase occurred.

