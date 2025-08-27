Mudslide slows I-80 traffic in Sierra Nevada near California-Nevada border

A mudslide triggered by thunderstorm activity has disrupted traffic along Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, just west of the California-Nevada state line.

The mudslide occurred near the Floriston area of eastern Nevada County around 2:45 p.m., blocking one of the westbound lanes, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said crews were quickly dispatched to the scene with heavy equipment to begin clearing the debris.

As of 3:05 p.m., only one westbound lane was open, with cleanup ongoing and no estimated time of reopening for the remaining lane, officials said.

A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the mudslide and is expected to last until around 4:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is also seeing delays as the storm system continues to affect the region, Caltrans said.

The California Highway Patrol's Truckee Division is urging drivers to use caution in the area. Travelers should expect delays.

Aside from the wet weather in the region, thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada have also increased the risk of lightning-caused fires across Northern California.

Since the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service said there have been more than 1,300 lightning strikes in the Tahoe National Forest and at least 14 wildfires sparked by lightning strikes.