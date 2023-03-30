Watch CBS News
CBS News Sacramento

Mudslide closes Highway 99 on-ramp in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — A mudslide has forced a closure of a Highway 99 on-ramp in Modesto.

The 6th Street on-ramp along northbound Highway 99 is closed until further notice, though Caltrans said it may reopen by Wednesday night.

This has not caused any obstruction to the highway lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, heavy rain in the area caused the mudslide.

See a photo from the scene below.

img-2412.jpg
Caltrans District 10
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.