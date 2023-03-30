Mudslide closes Highway 99 on-ramp in Modesto

MODESTO — A mudslide has forced a closure of a Highway 99 on-ramp in Modesto.

The 6th Street on-ramp along northbound Highway 99 is closed until further notice, though Caltrans said it may reopen by Wednesday night.

This has not caused any obstruction to the highway lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, heavy rain in the area caused the mudslide.

See a photo from the scene below.

Caltrans District 10