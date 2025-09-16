Natural gas smell in Mountain House was from controlled release, officials say
A possible gas leak that prompted two schools to be evacuated Tuesday was actually a regulated release from a transfer station, officials say.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they started getting calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting the smell of natural gas near the Delta College Mountain House campus.
Both the Delta College campus and nearby Costa Elementary School were evacuated as a precaution, the sheriff's office says.
Fire crews were called to the scene and PG&E was alerted about the situation.
PG&E has since told the sheriff's office that the Bethel Island Transfer Station conducted a regulated release of natural gas this morning.
The sheriff's office noted that, while PG&E was notified, no other agencies were told of the plan in advance.