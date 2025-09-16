Watch CBS News
Natural gas smell in Mountain House was from controlled release, officials say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

A possible gas leak that prompted two schools to be evacuated Tuesday was actually a regulated release from a transfer station, officials say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they started getting calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting the smell of natural gas near the Delta College Mountain House campus.

Both the Delta College campus and nearby Costa Elementary School were evacuated as a precaution, the sheriff's office says.

Fire crews were called to the scene and PG&E was alerted about the situation.

PG&E has since told the sheriff's office that the Bethel Island Transfer Station conducted a regulated release of natural gas this morning.

The sheriff's office noted that, while PG&E was notified, no other agencies were told of the plan in advance. 

Cecilio Padilla

