Mounds of mail found behind Rancho Cordova Walmart as mail theft continues to plague city

Mounds of mail were found in a Rancho Cordova Walmart parking lot this week as the mail theft mayhem continues to plague residents.

All of the mail is now in the hands of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), but how it got abandoned in the first place is still a mystery.

"On our Nextdoor reports, it seems like it happens every other week," said Joseph Ramirez, who has had his mail stolen in the past.

His mail was not in the latest mound, but he said he had a new credit card stolen from his mailbox and it took months to get his credit resolved.

"It's amazing that this has gone on for the past several years and there is still no resolve or solution to it," Ramirez said.

The woman who reported the stash claims police didn't help at first, and that 95% of the envelopes were still sealed and many were addressed to the Stone Creek Village neighborhood.

The USPIS is investigating and said the mail did not appear to be destined for addresses in the Rancho Cordova area.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department has been working to crack down on this mail theft.

Back in August, CBS13 went inside their real-time information center, the room where they are tracking down mail thieves with new flock cameras.

Police and the USPIS have been teaming up to catch thieves and are aiming to do the same with this bold case.

Although with copies of master keys that open mailboxes still out there, some residents are worried that their mailboxes could be next.

"We're just frustrated about the situation," said Ramirez.

The USPIS said anyone who was a victim in this case will be notified. All the mail that was found and is still deliverable is going out for redelivery.

The USPIS said if residents should see a mail theft in progress, call police immediately, then call Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

The USPIS and USPS are working to increase and improve security measures. They urge people to pick up mail promptly, request signature confirmation, inquire about overdue mail, don't send cash and go straight to the mail stream.