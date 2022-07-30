Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash along Highway 4 near Hercules

HERCULES -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash near Hercules.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound Highway 4/John Muir Parkway near Christie Road near Franklin Canyon Golf Course.

The crash was first reported at 1:49 a.m.

KCBS Radio reported the motorcycle veered off the road and down an embankment.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.