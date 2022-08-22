Motorcyclist dies in crash near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley.
The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
Responding officers found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released.
