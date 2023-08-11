Motorcycle rider dead following a multi-vehicle accident in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A motorcycle rider is dead after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident, said authorities.

The crash occurred Thursday night at approximately 10:25 p.m. on northbound Highway 99, south of 12th Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, there were five vehicles involved and only one was a motorcycle.

The rider, identified as 27-year-old Alexander Verhoeven, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by additional vehicles. He was declared dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries, and no suspicion of DUI.