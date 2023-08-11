Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle rider dead following a multi-vehicle accident in south Sacramento

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 08/11/2023
Morning headlines - 08/11/2023 02:22

SACRAMENTO -- A motorcycle rider is dead after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident, said authorities. 

The crash occurred Thursday night at approximately 10:25 p.m. on northbound Highway 99, south of 12th Avenue. 

According to California Highway Patrol, there were five vehicles involved and only one was a motorcycle. 

The rider, identified as 27-year-old Alexander Verhoeven, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by additional vehicles. He was declared dead at the scene. 

There were no other reported injuries, and no suspicion of DUI.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.