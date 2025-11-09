Crews rescue motorcyclist who crashed down Tahoe National Forest embankment

Cal Fire said rescue crews saved a motorcycle driver on Saturday who crashed down a cliff in the Tahoe National Forest.

The crash happened in the afternoon, about 37 miles from Auburn, on Foresthill Road. Crews with Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department arrived to find the driver about 15 to 20 feet down an embankment.

The driver was alert but had a serious leg injury. Crews were able to rescue the driver by air and take them to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

No first responders were injured during the rescue.