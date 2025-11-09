Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews rescue motorcyclist who crashed down Tahoe National Forest embankment

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire said rescue crews saved a motorcycle driver on Saturday who crashed down a cliff in the Tahoe National Forest.

The crash happened in the afternoon, about 37 miles from Auburn, on Foresthill Road. Crews with Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department arrived to find the driver about 15 to 20 feet down an embankment.

The driver was alert but had a serious leg injury. Crews were able to rescue the driver by air and take them to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

No first responders were injured during the rescue.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue