Mother's Day flower rush blooms amid rising prices for California florists

As Americans prepare to spend a record $38 billion on Mother's Day this year, Northern California flower shops are feeling the pressure of rising costs while working around the clock to keep up with demand.

Inside Bartlett Flowers in Roseville, the rush was already underway.

Phones are ringing nonstop, printers are spitting out orders, and florists are cutting stems and wrapping bouquets as quickly as they can ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Owner Jennifer Steele says Mother's Day business is packed into just a few hectic days.

"It's like eight times more than a normal week and it's condensed into three different days," Steele said. "It's wild."

But behind the colorful bouquets is a growing challenge: nearly every part of the floral business now costs more.

Steele says higher gas prices, tariffs and shipping expenses are all driving up the cost of flowers before they even arrive at her shop.

"There's some things I have to get in Ecuador," Steele explained. "But for the most part, the weird stuff like this is local. You can't find that and get it brought in. It's a tender growth."

To avoid passing all of those higher costs on to customers, Steele says her team has adjusted how arrangements are built, blending premium flowers with more affordable options to keep bouquets within reach.

"You learn how to stretch everything out and you learn how to price things out too," she said. "We have to mix premium things with very economical things."

According to analysis from Wells Fargo, the cost of a bouquet is up more than 7% compared to this time last year.

Even with the higher prices, many customers say flowers remain a Mother's Day tradition they are unwilling to skip.

"Mother's Day, that's one of the ones where you can't really cut pennies on without hearing about it the rest of the year," customer Matthew Bearden said with a laugh.

Bearden says he and his siblings split the cost of gifts every year to make sure their mom feels appreciated.

"Me and my siblings all pitch in 50 dollars every holiday and Mother's Day and birthdays," he said. "Make sure she knows she's appreciated."

For florists like Steele, the long hours and rising expenses can be difficult, but she says helping families celebrate Mother's Day makes the busy season worth it.

From the delivery truck to the front counter to moms across the region, flowers are still making their way home this Mother's Day, just at a higher price.