Mother-daughter tandem's cupcakes one of many new G1C offerings this Kings season

ELK GROVE — There are plenty of good eats new to the Golden 1 Center this year, but one in particular has some special meaning.

At G1C during this new Sacramento Kings season, they've got cupcakes. Sugar Coated Cupcakes was founded by La'Queanya and Machiala Henry – a mother-daughter tandem from Elk Grove. The pair will be selling their goodies at the downtown Sacramento arena this season.

"They really taught us not only how to survive coming out of the pandemic but they started their business and showed us how to thrive," said John Rhinehart, the president of business operations for the Kings and G1C.

They got the chance by winning the Kings Capitalize Food Contest this year.

"I was like, 'Oh, this would be cool. We should do this. We should totally do this,' " La'Queanya Henry said of the competition.

"We wanted to make sure that the people that were entering that program were living up to that locally sourced innovative thoughts on food," Rhinehart said.

The team had to bake two different goods with the winner being their chicken and waffle cupcake with maple bourbon syrup. It blew away Brian Kuznicki.

"They won me over with that cupcake," he said. "I don't know if you've had the chance to try it but it's absolutely phenomenal."

The Henrys also presented their business and story to Kings' brass.

"My sister reminded me that it was a goal that I had at the beginning of the year. I was like, 'We need to figure out how to get our food in Golden 1 and it didn't dawn on me until she reminded me a few weeks ago," Henry said.

They now get the distinction of not only being G1C bakers but also being trailblazers for a Black-owned business located right in the capital region.

"Whatever we can do to help elevate and showcase and set the trend, we're excited about that," Henry said. "We want everyone to see that opportunity is open to everyone."

The chicken and waffle cupcakes are just a few new treats at G1C this year. They've also got a birria grilled cheese, chickpea gyro, and a double smashburger, just to name a few.