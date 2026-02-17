Another Solano company prepares for mass layoffs, could push job losses over 1,000 since December

More mass layoffs could be headed for Solano County as some local leaders describe the necessary response as "stopping the bleeding."

As CBS Sacramento first reported earlier this month, since early December, more than 600 employees were impacted by layoffs and closures at the Budweiser plant in Fairfield, Mare Island's Dry Docks in Vallejo, two CVS locations, and the Valero Refinery closure in Benicia.

Potentially adding another nearly 300 layoffs to that list is the possible closure of Harbinger Production, which operates a modular home manufacturing company on Mare Island.

If the company lays off all its employees, which it is working to prevent, that could put Solano County's layoffs over 1,000 in just under four months.

A WARN Act filing dated February 12, 2026, says the layoffs could start in April if they do not secure a new contract within the next 60 days.

A company spokesperson told CBS Sacramento in a statement, "This is a competitive business, and we've navigated similar challenges in the past and have emerged stronger for our efforts."

The impacts of the layoffs are being felt in all corners of the county, and do not exclude its smallest city, Suisun City.

"It absolutely impacts us, and it's alarming for all of us, particularly because the smaller communities rely on industry from other cities to be able to employ our local workforce," said Alma Hernandez, Suisun City mayor.

Hernandez and other Solano mayors are bracing for the number of job losses to keep climbing, potentially into the thousands.

"What we haven't seen is the ripple effect of the loss of those jobs and also all of the other small businesses that will be affected," Hernandez said.

Suisun City's city manager, Bret Prebula, said these devastating countywide layoffs come at a time when the city is already proactively trying to fill industry gaps in Solano County.

"There is a lot of blood in the streets, to use that analogy. We need to come together as a region to figure out how to make this work so we can grow in a way that helps community instead of these very individualized conversations," Prebula said.

As CBS Sacramento has reported, Suisun City is exploring a major expansion and potential annexation of California Forever's proposed new city.

"I commend the city council and my team for being well ahead of this conversation," Prebula said.

These are ongoing conversations that Prebula says center around putting jobs first.

"We're seeing what doing nothing does, and it's starting to have real impacts on real people," Prebula said.

The California Forever proposal has not been without controversy.

But with the billionaire-backed plan also comes major labor agreements announced last month and the promise to build the nation's largest manufacturing park.

"We're very cognizant as well that the way that California Forever entered our community, I think we have all agreed that it could have definitely been better. But at this moment in time, our community is hurting. We can't just say we're going to deny the opportunity of bringing jobs because people don't like them," Hernandez said.

It is what Suisun City calls a working resiliency plan for all of Solano County.

"We are now at a place to actively say, how can we ensure that in the short run, we can do what we can to get businesses excited, to maybe stop some of the bleeding, and then how would we grow so this never becomes an issue again?" Prebula said.

The Solano County Workforce Development Board is working nonstop to reach the laid off workers across the county through job fairs, getting skilled workers placed in new jobs and by providing other resources with the full support of the Solano County Board of Supervisors.

As Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy told CBS Sacramento earlier this month, it is "all hands on deck" across the county to respond to the layoffs.

Moy confirmed that Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser facility in Fairfield is currently up for sale. The company announced the plant's closure in December, with layoffs impacting more than 230 employees. Operations on site are expected to end entirely by the end of this week.

Moy says two companies, a drink company and a biotech firm, are interested in buying the facility. That could help restore hundreds of jobs in Solano County.

No further information is confirmed at this time as to who could buy the facility and when.

Harbinger Production says right now they are backed into a corner, but not giving up the fight to try and prevent laying off all of their 290 employees in the next few months.

Read the full statement Harbinger sent CBS News Sacramentobelow:

"Due to a gap in our production pipeline, we have issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to our Vallejo, California team. We do not deliver this news lightly, but in the spirit of transparency and in accordance with state law. To be clear, Harbinger Production is not planning to shut its doors. Our team has a deep pipeline of new business opportunities that we're actively pursuing, and we're focused on securing a contract before the 60 day period elapses.

Harbinger's modular production operations remain active and we continue to achieve record productivity levels. We are delivering current projects safely, on schedule, and with the highest level of quality. This includes completing up to six homes per day.

This is a competitive business and we've navigated similar challenges in the past, and have emerged stronger for our efforts.

With our proven success delivering quality housing faster and at a lower cost, the long-term fundamentals for modular construction in California remain strong. Several political vehicles are underway to boost affordable housing production in the state, and the State Assembly has established a Select Committee on Housing Construction Innovation to advance and scale innovative approaches to housing delivery. These legislative initiatives, combined with modular construction's inherent cost and time-saving advantages, create meaningful opportunities for affordable housing across the state.

Our team has built and shipped more than 4,000 homes to date, 90% of which are affordable, and we operate with a deep commitment to building opportunity not just for the residents we serve, but for the union workforce producing the homes.

Our immediate focus is on maintaining high operational performance while strengthening our project pipeline. We are thankful to our strategic partners, local union reps, and elected officials for their ongoing support during this time. With their counsel, we know we will emerge stronger and positioned for long-term success."