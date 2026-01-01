Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo to close permanently, all employees to be laid off

Vallejo city officials say they've been informed that the Mare Island Dry Dock will be closing permanently and laying off all workers.

The City of Vallejo says it was told by Mare Island Dry Dock, LLC on Dec. 30 that the company planned to close the facility and terminate all employees in the coming days.

A critical U.S. Coast Guard contract the facility lost out on and "unforeseen business circumstances" were among the reasons for the closure, city officials were told.

The remains of the SS Solon Turman are seen in Drydock 3 during the dismantling process at the Mare Island Drydocks in Vallejo, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2011. Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

More than 80 full-time union and non-union staff work at Mare Island Dry Dock.

City officials say they are working with the Solano County Workforce Development Board to help impacted employees.

It would be the second iconic scheduled for closure in Solano County in 2026. Previously, Anheuser-Busch announced that Fairfield's longtime Budweiser plant would be closing by February – impacting more than 200 employees.

Mare Island has a deep shipbuilding history, it being the site of the first U.S. naval station on the west coast. Since the closure of Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1996, local leaders have been working to redevelop the area.