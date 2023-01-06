Watch CBS News
Local News

Mom equips kids with emergency escape tools for flooded cars

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

Water rescue worries remain amid wet weather
Water rescue worries remain amid wet weather 02:51

GALT — It's been a long and dangerous week for rescue crews helping dozens of drivers stuck in high water.

Abbigale Jardine now has more tools than she ever thought she'd need on the road. After dangerous and deadly floodwaters swept over her street, trapping and even killing one driver, her mom now makes her keep a hammer in her car just in case she needs to break the window to get out.

"When she gave me this, I was actually looking on Amazon today looking for window breakers," said Jardine.

Rescue crews have been inundated with emergency calls from drivers stuck in floodwater.

A newly released video shows one of the hundreds of dangerous water rescues in Sacramento.  It's one more reason rescue crews are urging drivers to avoid any roads with signs of water.

Cosumnes Fire District Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle said first and foremost to turn around if you see water on the road, but that keeping emergency tools handy is always a good idea.

"Having an option for a way to open your window, or in an emergency break your window, is a reasonable thing to have just like having a flashlight or strobe light to get people's attention," said Quiggle.

If you do get stuck, experts say to turn your hazards on so crews can spot you. Experts also recommend knowing how to ping your location on your phone so you know exactly where to send emergency crews when you call 911. You can also download a strobe app that allows your phone to flash a bright light so helicopter crews can spot you from above.

"If I do get stuck in floodwaters, at least I have something to break the window or get out of the car if I get stuck," said Jardine.

Marlee Ginter
Web-Headshot-Marlee-Ginter_CBS.jpg

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 11:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.