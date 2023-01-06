Mom equips kids with emergency escape tools for flooded cars

GALT — It's been a long and dangerous week for rescue crews helping dozens of drivers stuck in high water.

Abbigale Jardine now has more tools than she ever thought she'd need on the road. After dangerous and deadly floodwaters swept over her street, trapping and even killing one driver, her mom now makes her keep a hammer in her car just in case she needs to break the window to get out.

"When she gave me this, I was actually looking on Amazon today looking for window breakers," said Jardine.

Rescue crews have been inundated with emergency calls from drivers stuck in floodwater.

A newly released video shows one of the hundreds of dangerous water rescues in Sacramento. It's one more reason rescue crews are urging drivers to avoid any roads with signs of water.

Cosumnes Fire District Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle said first and foremost to turn around if you see water on the road, but that keeping emergency tools handy is always a good idea.

"Having an option for a way to open your window, or in an emergency break your window, is a reasonable thing to have just like having a flashlight or strobe light to get people's attention," said Quiggle.

If you do get stuck, experts say to turn your hazards on so crews can spot you. Experts also recommend knowing how to ping your location on your phone so you know exactly where to send emergency crews when you call 911. You can also download a strobe app that allows your phone to flash a bright light so helicopter crews can spot you from above.

"If I do get stuck in floodwaters, at least I have something to break the window or get out of the car if I get stuck," said Jardine.