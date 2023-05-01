Mojave homicide investigation underway after 4 men killed

Mojave homicide investigation: 4 men killed Mojave homicide investigation: 4 men killed 02:02

Kern County sheriff's detectives are investigating after three men were found dead Sunday night on a lot in Mojave and a fourth man later died in the hospital.

Kern County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible assault at a location on the 15000 block of H Street in Mojave at about 11:21 p.m. Sunday, according to the department. The initial call was reportedly about a shooting, but investigators did not confirm a shooting Monday morning.

Deputies arrived at a property lot containing mobile homes and a parked RV at the end of H Street.

Deputies found four men at the scene with injuries from a violent assault, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth man was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster about 25 miles south, where he later died.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene Monday morning. Detectives were going door to door in the area looking for possible security video in the neighborhood.

"We don't know the relationship of the four decedents yet. It's still way too early to start theorizing about what may have happened at this point," said Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Perez. "But I can tell you that there's four adult males, probably 20s to 30s."

No descriptions of possible suspects were released.