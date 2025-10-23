WWII-era planes to soar over Modesto for preservation group's flying clinic

The skies above Modesto are expected to be roaring with the sound of vintage warplanes through the weekend.

Starting Thursday, the North American Trainer Association (NATA) will be holding its formation clinic at the Modesto Airport.

NATA is a non-profit group that aims to help preserve and keep historic military aircraft flying.

Be on the lookout tomorrow, there will be vintage airplanes in the skies! This community notification is to make you... Posted by City of Modesto - City Hall on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

No specific details on the planes Modesto residents might see have been released, but NATA does focus on World War II-era variants of the P-51 Mustang, B-25 Mitchell, T-28 Trojan, and T-6 Texan.

The Modesto formation clinic is scheduled from Oct. 23-26.