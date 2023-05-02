Watch CBS News
Modesto vocational school the victim of "swatting" incident, deputies say

By Cecilio Padilla

MODESTO – Authorities say Modesto's Stellar Career College was the victim of a swatting incident on Tuesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says they got an anonymous report about an active shooter late in the morning.

Deputies quickly responded to the Sisk Road vocational school and started investigating.

It was quickly determined that the report was false, but deputies still completed a security check of the campus.

The sheriff's office is now trying to find out who exactly was behind the false report. 

Cecilio Padilla

May 2, 2023

