Modesto traffic safety operation nets 176 citations following string of deadly crashes

A single-day traffic safety operation in Modesto led to 176 citations being issued, police said, after multiple deadly crashes happened in a short span of time.

Police said that officers from Modesto, Newman, Patterson and Ceres worked together, starting with officers deploying to 16 schools in the city for enforcement.

The operation then went city-wide and focused on speeding, distracted driving, pedestrian and bicycle-related violations, as well as unsafe movements and right-of-way violations.

The operation came after the city saw multiple people killed in traffic incidents in October, including two girls that were struck and killed in a crosswalk on Coffee Road, and the death of a woman after a vehicle crashed into her residence on Fortuna Avenue.