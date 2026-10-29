Modesto teachers preparing for possible strike vote after mediation fails again

Modesto teachers are preparing for a vote on a possible strike after another failed round of mediation with Modesto City Schools, according to the Modesto Teachers Association, the union representing the teachers.

The strike would be the first time Modesto teachers have gone in strike in nearly five decades. The union said that three mediation sessions have occurred, but none have led to a deal being reached.

Negotiations have been ongoing for over a year, the union said, with battles over increased salaries and healthcare benefits taking precedence.

The school district says it has increased its offer since the one that was on the table in August, adding multiple 3% raises as well as more money for healthcare — but teachers say that also want smaller class sizes and more special education support.

"We are not being unreasonable," MTA President Jennifer McGrath said. "And we've told the district time and time again: name one time in the history of MTA that we have ever put you in financial peril. We have never done it."

The district says that it wants to come to an agreement with teachers without creating any disruptions for students, adding that its latest offer would double what it pays towards family healthcare by 2027.

"We have to push them off the cliff to get them to move, and that shouldn't be the case," McGrath said. She added that teachers desire to return to the classroom, but they want to be compensated fairly without having to continually battle the district.

The vote to strike is set for Nov. 5, according to the union.