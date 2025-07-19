Modesto man dies after 3-vehicle crash that shut down road for hours

A man died in a three-vehicle crash that closed down a road for several hours in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Modesto Police Department said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sick Road at Standiford Avenue.

Police said one driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The identification of the driver has not been released, but police said he was from Modesto.

An investigation revealed the driver was heading south on Sisk Road when he crashed into a pole in the center median. The vehicle continued and struck another pole before crossing the median into the northbound lane, where the vehicle struck two vehicles, police said.

All people remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation and no other injuries were reported.

Officers said it appears to be a medical-related crash.