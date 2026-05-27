Modesto elementary school official accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A Modesto elementary school official was arrested over allegations she was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it received a report from staff at Alice Stroud Elementary on Tuesday regarding a paraprofessional at the school who was suspected of having inappropriate contact with a student.

That paraprofessional was identified as Sheila Tierra Ochoa, 27. Investigators said the first incident between Ochoa and the student is believed to have happened four years ago. At that time, Ochoa was working on the campus as a schoolyard duty.

Investigators said Ochoa was arrested on Tuesday at Alice Stroud Elementary and was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, where officials said she faces charges including committing a lewd and lascivious act with a minor under 14, sending harmful material to a minor, annoying and molesting a minor, willfully harming to a minor, and stalking.

Booking photo of Sheila Ochoa Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Ochoa's bail has been set at $395,000.

The sheriff's office said detectives are looking into whether there are additional victims.