There hasn't been a single homicide in Modesto so far this year

Nearly nine months into the year, Modesto police say the city has yet to record a single homicide: a milestone that marks one of the lowest points for violent crime in decades.

In 2015, the city saw 25 homicides, ranking it among the most violent cities in California. By 2017, that number fell to 20. In 2018 and 2020, the city reported 16 homicides each. Last year, Modesto recorded just seven.

Police credit a combination of technology and community engagement for the decline. The department has expanded the use of license plate readers, a real-time crime center, and camera programs.

At the same time, officers point to partnerships with schools, community groups, and local government as key factors.

"It's not just an enforcement branch of being a police department, it's education, it's caring, it's compassion," said Lt. Kalani Souza.

While Stanislaus County as a whole has reported six homicides in 2025, including two just outside Modesto city limits, within city boundaries, the number remains at zero.

Police say overall violent crime is at a 20-year low, but the challenge now is keeping those numbers down in the years ahead.