Car crashes through Modesto marijuana dispensary, injuring employee

MODESTO – A car crashed into a Modesto marijuana dispensary on Monday, leaving a big path of destruction and at least two people hurt.

The incident happened at Cookies on W. Orangeburg Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car appears to have gone completely through the building.

The aftermath of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

One employee was struck by the vehicle, Modesto Fire officials say. The driver of the vehicle was also pinned in by the crash, forcing first responders to extract the person.

Both the employee and driver have been taken to the hospital.