Modesto police release footage of deadly March 17 shootout on Dale Road

MODESTO — Modesto police on Thursday released footage of a mid-March officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect.

Chief of Police Brandon Gillespie detailed the events of the March 17 incident in a video news release posted to social media.

Gillespie said the incident began shortly before 12:30 p.m. that day when a caller reported to police that they had seen a man — later identified by police as 40-year-old Modesto resident Jimmy Rupe — at a Max Muscle nutritional supplement store on Dale Road who had outstanding warrants and was likely armed.

Modesto police previously confirmed that Rupe did have multiple felony warrants out for his arrest for lewd acts with a child, along with other charges.

Some of the footage released shows officers entering the Max Muscle store, where Rupe could be seen walking toward the back. Gillespie said the officers showed the owner of the store a photo of Rupe. The owner notified the officers that Rupe was in the back office and expressed concern that he was possibly armed and would resist contact from the officers. Some of this interaction is shown in footage from the officers' body cameras.

Additional law enforcement officials responded to the scene, as well as a K-9 officer and a crisis negotiator, after attempts to get Rupe to exit the building and surrender were unsuccessful. During this time, Gillespie said Rupe had left a voicemail for his father saying that he was innocent of what he was accused of and would not let law enforcement take him.

Officers who were inside the store, while Rupe was still in the backroom, attempted to reposition themselves just outside the front door of the building. That is when, Gillespie said, Rupe exited the back room and opened fire on the officers.

Video from inside the store and the officers' body cameras show the officers reacting to the shots and returning fire. Rupe is not visible in the footage, hidden by shelves inside the store.

Gillespie said four officers fired a combined 52 shots at Rupe. The exchange of gunfire occurred from 1:41 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., Gillespie said.

After the shootout, officers and a K-9 moved in on Rupe, who was on the ground and unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the back of the store. Officials rendered medical aid and transported Rupe to an area hospital, where he was later declared dead.

An illegal firearm, one spare magazine and three expended shell casings were located next to Rupe's body.

No officers were injured.

The Modesto police video news release can be viewed here. Viewer discretion is advised.