Modesto police say no officers hurt after shooting on Dale Road

MODESTO – A suspect was taken to an area hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a busy Modesto thoroughfare on Monday, police say.

The scene is near Dale Road and Standiford Avenue, near the Vintage Faire Mall and other shopping centers.

Scene of the investigation. Obtained by CBS13

Police said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon near a Max Muscle nutritional supplement store. While no officers were hurt according to Modesto police, the suspect involved was transported to a local hospital. It's unclear if officers or a suspect opened fire, however.

Multiple bullet casings could be on the sidewalk outside the Max Muscle store.

Roads remained closed in the area as of 4:30 p.m. as the active investigation into the incident continued. While residents were being advised to avoid the area for the time being, some people could be seen driving on the streets nearby and in some cases were being directed around road closures.

One witness described two officers firing multiple rounds outside the store.

There were no reports of any additional injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as details become available.