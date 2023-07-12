Modesto police fully support cruising ban repeal while cracking down on sideshows

MODESTO – The city council is expected to consider lifting its cruising ban during Tuesday's meeting.

For years, cruising in Modesto brought people from beyond the city's limits to town until violence plagued the weekend scene. So the city enacted a ban in 1990.

In recent years, officers hardly enforced it, according to Assistant Chief Ivan Valencia. But after the department met with car clubs over the last few years, he said their stance softened.

What changed?

"The people who are involved in the cruising culture are older now, more mature," he said. "It's almost like a dying pastime."

It's a pastime now used to spend quality time with family, according to car enthusiasts.

Successful cruising nights with hardly any incidents also paved the way as more cities also repealed their bans. Lowriders from around California descended onto the Capitol Mall in Sacramento to celebrate the shift in attitudes last month.

"Just do not expect a pass on vehicle codes," Valencia said.

Yet, there is a distinction between nostalgia and nuisance.

Officers view sideshow activity and cruising as two different activities. Modesto police are expected to propose stiffer punishments for sideshows during the city council meeting.

"It's getting ridiculous now. People are getting killed — just innocent people," David Cunningham said.

According to the department, it is looking to impose fines of up to $3,500 for drivers and passengers. Promoters and spectators would receive $3,000 and $2,500 respectively.

"You cannot show off if you don't have an audience," Pamela DiFranzia said.

Investigations reveal most sideshows are promoted by out-of-towners. They move from city to city after getting the attention of police, Valencia said.

As for the cruising ban, a city spokesperson would not confirm whether it will get the green light from the city council. However, car enthusiasts are sharing information about the removal of an anti-cruising sign located downtown on Saturday.