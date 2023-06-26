First-ever Lowrider Holiday cruises throughout Capitol Mall in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Lowriders from around California cruised throughout the Capitol Mall in Sacramento on Sunday. The uncommon sight marked the first-ever California Lowrider Holiday.

In recent years, as cities contemplated whether to remove cruising bans, lowriders protested how the ordinances targeted their communities unfairly over misconceptions.

When Jose Hernandez of Oakland was invited to the celebration, he could not believe it.

"Even when we got the invite to come, we were like, 'Wait, what? Hey, let's do it,'" he said.

It has been a year since Sacramento lifted its anti-cruising ordinance.

"Today was a big day for California to say 'not anymore, come as you are,' " said Carlos Molina III, an organizer. "Celebrate yourself on Capitol Mall. Enjoy yourself. Do what you do."

Fans of this car culture said lowriding got a bad rap for too long that detracted from core values like community and art.

"When you look at these cars, they're poetry in motion – moving art pieces and unfortunately California cities ban the practice of just lowriding because maybe it just wasn't understood," Molina said.

With the law on their side, lowriders hope people's attitudes will also change.

Cruising is not only about showing off your rides. For some, it is a trip down memory lane.

"My father, his name was Smiley, and we grew up in the whole lowriding scene, and so it was amazing for us to come out here," said Alex Torres, who drove from Delano.

For Torres, like so many, this is a cruise few will forget.