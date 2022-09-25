Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto police find a dead woman in a car

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — Modesto police have started an investigation for a possible death in a car.

According to a Modesto Police Department representative, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report about the car of a missing person being in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found a dead woman inside the vehicle.

Officers were not able to confirm if the woman was the missing person and did not identify her.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 9:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.