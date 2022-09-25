Modesto police find a dead woman in a car

MODESTO — Modesto police have started an investigation for a possible death in a car.

According to a Modesto Police Department representative, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report about the car of a missing person being in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found a dead woman inside the vehicle.

Officers were not able to confirm if the woman was the missing person and did not identify her.