Modesto man scales trees to save cats. Here's how you can help.

MODESTO — Dauki Willburn of Modesto spends his weekdays working for a tree service. But in his free time, he volunteers to rescue cats stuck in trees free of charge.

On Tuesday, he scaled a tree at Stanislaus State to save a stranded cat, marking his 125th rescue since 2019.

"This is through my own free time," Willburn said. "We're in the groundwork of starting up a complete nonprofit organization where hopefully we can get the proper insurance and funding to be able to do this full time."

Willburn used a handsaw to clear dead branches, then made his way using climbing gear, positioning his rope using a method called "leapfrogging."

Once he reached Willow the cat, Willburn used a front-facing pet backpack to secure Willow.

"She saw me. I saw her. And the biggest thing is I had to be patient," he said.

Willburn has learned to let cats come to him, taking time to build trust.

"I don't know how many times now it just looks like I'm hanging out up there. I'm not hanging out," he said. "I'm just trying to build rapport."

Every rescue is voluntary, and all costs — from fuel to gear — come out of Willburn and his girlfriend Jessica's pocket.

"We actually have a little donation platform on our Facebook," he said.

Raised on a reservation in Willits, Willburn says climbing and giving back feel natural.

"It's kind of my way to remind people of my heritage and my ancestry and kind of my staple in the community," he said.

To help support future rescues, contact Willburn directly at 209-427-8255 or visit his work Facebook page.