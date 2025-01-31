Watch CBS News
Modesto man convicted of killing 24-year-old father in 2020

MODESTO – A 24-year-old Modesto man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Joel Vasquez Barragan's death in 2020, prosecutors said Friday.

Bryant Ramirez faces life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder with the use of a gun and arson.  

On Feb. 14, 2020, police responded to South Conejo Avenue in Modesto where they found Barragan, a 24-year-old father, suffering from five gunshot wounds.

joel-vasquez-barragan.png
Joel Vasquez Barragan was killed in a shooting in Modesto on Feb. 14, 2020. Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said Ramirez and a co-conspirator lured Barragan to the location and shot him to death. They then took off from the scene and Ramirez burned the car they used in the murder, prosecutors said. 

Ramirez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26. 

The co-conspirator is serving a life sentence for his involvement, prosecutors said. 

