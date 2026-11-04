Modesto man, 73, dies after being hit by truck in crosswalk

A 73-year-old man died after he was struck by a truck while crossing an intersection in Modesto on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Modesto Police Department said it was the 15th traffic-related death in the city in 2026.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at Prescott Road and Mount Vernon Drive. Investigators said the man, identified as Edward Heiss, was using a walker and crossing with the walk signal when a truck turning left from Mount Vernon Drive hit him.

"He did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and unfortunately struck him," Modesto police Sgt. Kyle Johnson said.

Heiss was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Connor Cockrell, an employee at a corner store near the intersection, said he knew Heiss as a regular customer who went by Ed. Cockrell remembered him as a generous person who sometimes brought him home-cooked food.

"Anybody that didn't meet Ed, I hope y'all find an Ed in your life. The world needs more Eds," Cockrell said.

Cockrell said he has seen other crashes and near-misses at the intersection, describing it as a difficult place for pedestrians to cross.

"Yeah, we see a lot of accidents, some near hits. About once every two months, somebody will get clipped, but it's rarely that bad," Cockrell said.

Heiss' death comes after two teenage girls were killed in a crosswalk on Coffee Road last month.

Following that crash, Modesto police increased traffic enforcement near the site, Johnson said. Officers are looking for violations that can lead to crashes.

In Heiss' case, the 46-year-old truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The crash was captured on video, but investigators are still working to determine fault.

Police said charges could be forwarded later, but no decision had been made as of Wednesday.