Modesto outlines road safety plans after another pedestrian crash on Coffee Road

The City of Modesto is outlining its plans to improve traffic safety along Coffee Road after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday.

The latest collision happened near Floyd Avenue. The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to law enforcement.

The crash came just over a week after two teenage girls were struck while walking near Downey High School on Coffee Road. One girl died at the scene, and the other died at a hospital.

Residents who live nearby say the road is dangerous, citing poor lighting, heavy traffic and a lack of pedestrian safety measures.

"It's dark over here. There's no street lights, can't see anyone crossing the road," said Mario Gutierrez, who lives nearby.

Other residents say drivers frequently travel at high speeds through the area.

"Cars fly by here like they're driving on the freeway sometimes. I've seen a lot of accidents here," said Omar Lopez.

City outlines planned safety improvements

In a statement following the latest crash, the City of Modesto pointed to ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

In April, the City Council adopted a Safe Streets and Roads for All action plan intended to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic fatalities in Modesto. Last week, the council also authorized an application for grant funding to continue that work.

The city also began construction in June on the Coffee Road pavement rehabilitation project, which includes improvements intended to make the roadway safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

According to the city, the current phase of the project will include improved pavement, new signage and road striping, bike lanes and pedestrian improvements. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Modesto police said an on-duty officer nearby immediately responded to Sunday's pedestrian collision.

Family remembers teenage victim

For the families of the two girls killed earlier this month, the planned improvements come too late.

Jennifer Mancia, a family member of one of the girls, remembered her as a student with plans for the future.

"She was doing really well in school. She wanted to be a nurse," Mancia said.

Mancia said the loss has been devastating for the family, which had recently celebrated the girl's birthday.

Residents who spoke about the earlier fatal crash said Coffee Road sees significant pedestrian traffic but lacks adequate safety measures. They are calling for improvements to prevent another tragedy.