Missing Modesto woman found dead in Lake Tulloch, sheriff says

Human remains found in Lake Tulloch have been identified as a missing 59-year-old Modesto woman, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said.

Calaveras County deputies located the remains in the water Thursday afternoon using an underwater remotely operated vehicle.

Crews from the Tuolumne, Amador and Stanislaus County sheriff's offices helped in recovering the remains, which were identified as Lydia Vanolden.

The search began back on July 18 after someone reported a white Toyota 4Runner parked near O'Byrnes Ferry Bridge on the Tuolumne County side of the lake.

A deputy searched the immediate area but could not find the vehicle's owner. Vanolden had not yet been reported missing at the time.

The following day, the Modesto Police Department notified Tuolumne County officials that Vanolden's family had reported her as an at-risk missing person. Deputies confirmed that the SUV found near the bridge belonged to her.

Authorities then expanded their search along the surrounding terrain, shoreline and lake. Crews used boats, drones, sonar equipment and an underwater vehicle over several days before finding the remains.

Officials have not released information about how Vanolden died, but the sheriff's office said it is not believed to be suspicious.