3 people, including 2 children, rescued from fire at Modesto duplex

Three people, including two children, were rescued from a fire at a duplex in the Modesto area early Sunday morning, fire crews said.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:15 a.m. along the 500 block of Leon Avenue. Fire crews said initial calls reported that people were still inside the building.

When crews arrived, a two-story duplex was found with a large amount of smoke and fire coming from an attached garage and smoke coming from the living area.

Crews began attacking the fire while others searched the home for the people inside. Firefighters located an adult and two children and removed them from the building.

The three were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The cause of the fire is also not known. Crews said nine people were inside the home at the time of the fire, with six evacuating themselves.

Six engines, one truck, two battalion chiefs and one assistant chief responded to the fire. This included units from the Modesto Fire Department and the Burbank Paradise Fire District.