Stolen car investigation leads to Modesto jewelry store robbery arrests

MODESTO — Four people have been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery that happened over the weekend at a Modesto jewelry store, police said Monday.

A vehicle was rammed through the front doors of Sai Jewelers along Standiford Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Modesto Police Department said. Several suspects exited the vehicle with masks, hoodies and gloves to steal what police said was "a large quantity" of jewelry before leaving the store in multiple vehicles.

Sai Jewelers

Before the robbery call came in, Modesto police said officers were already investigating a vehicle theft after it was flagged by a license plate reader. Investigators uncovered information that led them to believe the robbery and stolen car incidents were connected.

Officers later located that vehicle and arrested four men.

Modesto police said the four people arrested included three Bay Area men — Oakland residents Nasir Blocker, 19, and Anton Crawford, 24, and El Cerrito resident Gangster Lawson, 24. The fourth person was identified as Nehemiah Miller, 21, of Valley Springs in Calaveras County.

Items similar to what was used in the Sai Jewelers robbery were located inside the stolen vehicle the four men were in, police said.

All four men face charges of robbery, vehicle theft and conspiracy, police said.

Blocker's bail was set at $2 million, while bail for the other three men was set at $1 million each.

While these four arrests were made, Modesto police said it is actively searching for other suspects connected to the jewelry store robbery.