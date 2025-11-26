Modesto Gospel Mission hosts its biggest Thanksgiving meal and winter coat giveaway yet

Modesto Gospel Mission broke records Wednesday as nearly 1,500 people lined up for the nonprofit's annual Thanksgiving meal and winter coat giveaway.

Staff said they were initially concerned they wouldn't have enough food to meet the demand, but a surge of community donations, along with more than 180 volunteers, made it possible to serve everyone who showed up.

Families received a full Thanksgiving feast, including smoked turkey, stuffing and gravy, prepared by the mission's kitchen team.

After eating, guests moved into a separate room where hundreds of donated jackets were organized by style and size.

For many longtime Modesto residents, the event is a yearly tradition. Summer Ramirez, who said she has been visiting the Mission for more than 20 years, came to pick out coats for local children.

"It's kind of cold out here," she said. "I'm just trying to stock up on coats for the kids."

Children browsed the racks alongside volunteers, with many excitedly trying on new winter jackets before heading home.

Mission staff say they are now turning their focus to preparations for Christmas, which is typically their second-largest event of the year.