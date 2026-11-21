Modesto fire crews put out a structure fire Saturday morning at a home in Ceres.

Just before 7:30 a.m., firefighters went to the 4000 block of Esmar Road and found a detached garage that was on fire.

Crews began an aggressive fire attack and kept the fire from damaging the nearby home, the fire department said. The flames were brought under control after about 30 minutes, and no firefighters or residents were injured.

Modesto Fire said the Stanislaus Fire investigation is looking into the cause of the fire.